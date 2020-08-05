1/1
Nathaniel Shields
1933 - 2020
Nathaniel Shields, age 86. Sunrise July 30, 1933 and Sunset July 24, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 Dewey Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are mandatory. Interment with Military Honors at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SHIELDS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
