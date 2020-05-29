Natividad Santos
1930 - 2020
Santos, Natividad
1930 - 2020
Natividad Ocasio Santos, age 89, of Columbus, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Nati had survived her husband and eldest son. She will be greatly missed by her younger son; daughter-in-law; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Avenue. Please view www.schoedinger.com to share condolences. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
