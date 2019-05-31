|
Mosic Sr., Neal
1921 - 2019
Neal Mosic Sr., age 97, died peacefully on May 28, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Groveport, OH. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Virginia Ann (Wilbur) Mosic; daughter, Debra Mosic (Scott Anderson) of Columbus, OH; sons, Greg Mosic of Chillicothe, OH and Michael Funk of Groveport, OH. Preceding him in death were Lena Catherine (Kitty Janlin-Mosic), sons Neal Mosic Jr. of Canal Winchester, OH, Jeffrey Mosic (Luana) of Casa Grande, AZ and grandson Arron Mosic of Chandler, AZ. Neal was born to Rosa and Pietro Mosic in Chester, PA on October 31, 1921 as one of seven children (Louisa, Quintilo (John), Umberto (Al), Geno (Jim), Guglielmo (Bill) and surviving sister, Emilia Italia (Emily Osborne) of Grove City, OH. Mr. Mosic was an Seaman, Second Class in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 until 1944 when he was honorably discharged, for medical reasons, following his fearless participation as one of the "Subway Sailors" that saved New York. The munitions detail extinguished the fire aboard the freighter El Estero which was loaded with tons of explosives and a one ton bomb on April 24, 1943 in the New York Harbor. Three of the Mosic brothers owned and operated Shell service stations on Columbus' southside from the early 1950's until retirement in the 1980's. Adored by his immediate family, as well as cherished friends, he says goodbye to two granddaughters, Maria Lena (Mosic) Delianidas (Anthony) of Columbus, OH and Jeanna (Mosic) Andrews (Chad) of Chandler, AZ.; grandsons, Joseph Dana (Monica) of Groveport, OH, Jeffrey Mosic (Julie Connor) of Chandler, AZ and Josh Flodin of Columbus, OH. Missing their Grandpa are great-grandchildren, Keelan, Rocco, Anthoni, Jackson, Rianne, Ronnie, Aaroyn and Noah. A special thank you to hospice nurses Rebecca, Deborah and Terry for their kindness and compassion. Funeral services will be held at Our Mother of Sorrow Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137, at 12noon on Monday, June 3. Interment immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the Mosic family requests that you consider making a donation in memory of Neal Mosic Sr. to either the Columbus Dream Center columbusdreamcenter.org/give or Capitol City Hospice capitalcityhospice.com. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019