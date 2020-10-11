Rasnick, Neal "Tony"

1951 - 2020

Neal "Tony" Rasnick, age 69, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Member of the Teamsters Local 413. Worked for Smith Transfer from 1977 until 1989 then at C F from 1989 until 2002. Preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Edith; brother, Greg. Survived by wife of 19 yrs., June; very special God Children, Harley and Addilynn; many nieces, nephews and friends. Close cousin, Don (Daryl) Rasnick. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 13th from 5-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.



