Neal "Tony" Rasnick
1951 - 2020
Neal "Tony" Rasnick, age 69, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Member of the Teamsters Local 413. Worked for Smith Transfer from 1977 until 1989 then at C F from 1989 until 2002. Preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Edith; brother, Greg. Survived by wife of 19 yrs., June; very special God Children, Harley and Addilynn; many nieces, nephews and friends. Close cousin, Don (Daryl) Rasnick. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 13th from 5-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
