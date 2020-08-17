Mitchell, NeCia
1974 - 2020
NeCia Leanne Mitchell, age 46. Sunrise February 24, 1974 and Sunset August 6, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Memorial Service 11AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, livestream, and offer condolences to the MITCHELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com