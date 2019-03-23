Moore, Ned Thomas

1928 - 2019

Ned T. Moore, age 90, of Columbus, Ohio left this world peacefully on March 21, 2019 at home, in the presence of his beautiful loving wife Rosalee, and his beloved sons Brian and Jason. Ned was born in Columbus on November 27, 1928 to the late Joseph and Mary Moore. He is also survived by Brian's wife Christy, and three wonderful grandchildren – Brayden, Nolan and Audrey - and many cousin-in-laws, nieces and nephews. A graduate of Columbus West High School and the Ohio State University, Ned served two years in the Army Special Services and received two general commendations for special visual displays. Ned then entered the world of advertising in Chicago as an apprentice and then moved back to Columbus as a studio illustrator, freelance graphic designer, and finally as an ad agency art director. He then began his second career in teaching, which spanned 19 years, at the OSU School of Architecture and then as an Associate Professor at the Columbus College of Art and Design. His true artistic passion has always been drawing, sketching and watercolor painting and is reflected in the hundreds of works of art he has created over his lifetime. He exhibited widely and won numerous awards in competitive shows and public service exhibitions. He also served as a juror and critiqued shows throughout the mid-west. He was a founding member and past president of the Central Ohio Watercolor Society. Ned, Rosalee and their family all enjoyed athletics and outdoor life as campers, skiers, tennis players and travelers. For many years Ned was an active member at First Community Church and subsequently Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Luther B. Turner Lodge #732 F & AM. Life was good to Ned and his hope is that his legacy in art, family, and personal associations reflects his gratitude for it. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, where family will receive friends from noon-1pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2019