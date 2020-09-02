Goodburn, Ned W.
1955 - 2020
Ned William Goodburn, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed unexpectedly at his home on August 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his father George Lawrence Goodburn, mother Elizabeth Donoghue Goodburn and sister Mary Ellen (Molly) Jones. Survived by wife, Janet Gaylord Goodburn; brothers, George, Jerry (Mary), Robert (Kitty), Joseph (friend, Brigitte), John (Dawn); and many loving nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Phil Jones. Ned, a 1973 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School, had a long career in the mechanical engineering field and was particularly proud of his work for Schooley Caldwell Associates for over 30 years. Ned, along with his brothers, organized the George Goodburn Memorial Golf Tournament for many years, with proceeds benefiting The American Lung Association
. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please contribute to The American Lung Association
