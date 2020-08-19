1/
Ned Wayne Ulry
1941 - 2020
Ulry, Ned Wayne
1941 - 2020
Ned Wayne Ulry, age 79, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a beloved husband and a loving father and grandfather. Ned was born and raised in Central College and called Westerville home for nearly his entire life. Ned, a Navy veteran, was an avid do-it-yourself handyman who enjoyed building things with his hands. From a boat as a young man to a FAA Experimental airplane, which he flew in the 80's, and everything in between, Ned was never far from his tools. While not working, he enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. Ned is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lucille Ulry and his parents Lowell and Luanna Ulry. He is survived by his children, Thomas Lee Ulry (Jodi), James Lowell Ulry (Vicki), Teresa Lynn Perkins; and his grandchildren, Parker Ulry, Austin Ulry, Skylar Ulry, Coleman Ulry, Cassandra Achterhof (Nicolas), Autumn Ulry, Hunter Ulry, Gavin Perkins and Chaz Perkins; sister, Beverly Shigley (Thomas); and brother, Donald "Neil" Ulry (Pat). Private family interment.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
