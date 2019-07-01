|
Mills, Neil
1926 - 2019
Neil K. Mills, 93, of Columbus, passed away June 28, 2019. Neil was born January 20, 1926 to Harvey and Ella (Maxwell) Mills. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, watching horse races and was a big Ohio State Football fan. Neil loved traveling with his family, especially to Florida and Las Vegas. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a Gunners Mate in the South Pacific during World War II. Neil had several jobs, including working with the Railroad, before finding his passion as a Firefighter. He served 40 years with the Columbus Fire Department where he rose up through the ranks, retiring as Assistant Chief and the department's most senior member. Neil also enjoyed working as a real estate agent and broker during that time. Neil will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Diane (Emmelhainz); children, Sharon (Mills) Rehm, Mike Foe, Jeff Mills (Lori Sutton); grandchildren, Scott and Mark (Danielle) Rehm, Matthew (Marcella) and Andrew (Danielle) Mills; great-grandchildren, Jorja and Jack Rehm, Adrian, Austin and Brandon Rehm, Madison and Brendon Mills, Avery and Delaney Mills; sister-in-law, Patricia Mills; nieces, Alice (Mills) Baker and Sandy Mills; nephews, Harry (Janice) Mills and Chris (Carol) Mills, daughter-in-law, Carol Mills; along with many other family and friends. Neil was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael J. Mills, infant son Richard Neil, brothers Steve, Charles, Robert, Harvey Jr., Owen, Clarence, sisters Mary Ellen, Maxine and Charlene, nephews Steve Mills and Gordon Mills and many close friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6-8pm and Saturday July 6, 2019 from 10-10:30am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, where military rites will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center-Columbus or . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
