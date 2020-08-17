Neil Young

Young, Neil
Neil D. Young, age 78, of Galloway, Ohio, went to Heaven and met his Savior and his boys on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH to the late John and Louise Young, Neil was a Supervisor at General Motors-Fisher Guide for 27 years before his retirement. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plain City. In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his sons Dino and Douglas, his granddaughter Paige Young, great-grandson Baby Charles Lucas Foor, his brothers John, Vaughn and Jerry Young, and his sisters Loretta Culp, Barbara Weir and Sheryl Boggs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patty Young; his children, Vickie (Greg) Johnson of West Jefferson, OH and Dale S. (Jennifer) Young of Hilliard, OH; daughter-in-law, Sheri Young of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Dina (Ian Hamilton) Young, Dionna Young, Chrystan (Kirk) Bighaus, Brooke (Mike) Foor, Tina (Brian) Smith, Mitchell Johnson, Charles "Jake" (Patty) Johnson, Jon David (Lisa) Young, Mikki Young and Neil D, Young; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and wonderful, long-time friends. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm TUESDAY at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614)-879-9222, where a Prayer Vigil will be held at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 140 West Avenue, Plain City, OH 43064 with The Reverend Joseph J. Trapp, II, Celebrant. Burial will be held later at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions in Neil's name be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 140 West Avenue, Plain City, OH 43064. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
to share your favorite memory of Neil or to send your condolences to his family.