Olson, Nelda Dee
1935 - 2020
Nelda Dee Olson, 84 of Columbus, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy & Neal Olson. She will be greatly missed by her older sister Brenda Sutherland, nephews, Scott (Blythe), Mark, and grandnephews Aidan and Calum. Dee grew up in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University, and Northwestern University in Chicago, where she received her certification in Medical Records, which led to a long career as a medical transcriptionist, including 19 years of employment at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Dee was a treasured member of The Broad Street Presbyterian Church of Columbus. In her younger years, she served as a Deacon, and volunteered in the church's public food pantry and library. Her positive outlook, strength and determination, were an inspiration to everyone who knew her, and she knew many. Her close friendships included residents and staff members at Wesley Glen Retirement Community, and she appreciated the love and care they shared with her there. We shall all miss her loving nature, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor. A private service will be held at Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ohio; And pending the resolution of the current Covid-19 pandemic, a public celebration of her life will be held at The Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family
1935 - 2020
Nelda Dee Olson, 84 of Columbus, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy & Neal Olson. She will be greatly missed by her older sister Brenda Sutherland, nephews, Scott (Blythe), Mark, and grandnephews Aidan and Calum. Dee grew up in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University, and Northwestern University in Chicago, where she received her certification in Medical Records, which led to a long career as a medical transcriptionist, including 19 years of employment at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Dee was a treasured member of The Broad Street Presbyterian Church of Columbus. In her younger years, she served as a Deacon, and volunteered in the church's public food pantry and library. Her positive outlook, strength and determination, were an inspiration to everyone who knew her, and she knew many. Her close friendships included residents and staff members at Wesley Glen Retirement Community, and she appreciated the love and care they shared with her there. We shall all miss her loving nature, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor. A private service will be held at Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ohio; And pending the resolution of the current Covid-19 pandemic, a public celebration of her life will be held at The Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.