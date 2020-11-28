1/
Nelda (Bailey) Green
Green, Nelda (Bailey)
1923 - 2020
Nelda (Bailey) Green, age 97, of Westerville, OH went to rest with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Member Church of the Saviour United Methodist. Survived by sons, Eugene (Pat), Howard (Martie) and Ed (Lena) Green; daughter-in-law, Linda Green; 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildeen and great-great grandchildren; brother, Clark Bailey; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, William Furl Green, daughter, Yvonne, son, Kenneth, parents, Harry and Zella Bailey, 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. followed by a private family service at 1 p.m., Pastor Wayne Booth, officiating. In Nelda's memory, please wear Jingle Bell earings. Interment Maplewood Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
