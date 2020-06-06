Christianson, Nell
1925 - 2020
Nell Christianson, age 95, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Kobacker House. She was a graduate of Ashland, Ohio High School and The Ohio State University College of Business Administration. She worked in the Actuary Department of Columbus Mutual Life Insurance Company. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Halvor Christianson. Long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Resident of Friendship Village of Dublin for many years and former resident of Upper Arlington. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Lori (Alan) Friedstrom of Columbus; son Keith Christianson of Falls Church, VA; granddaughter Christina Christianson and husband Matt Bond and great-granddaughter Halley of San Diego, CA; nephews Mark (Jane) Hespenheide, Eric (Judy) Hespenheide and Gary (Janee) Hespenheide. Preceded in death by her parents William and Myrtle Hespenheide; brother Wilbur Hespenheide; nephew Len Hespenheide; and daughter-in-law Carol Chaney. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to the nurses and staff in Assisted Living at Friendship Village of Dublin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Foundation of Trinity United Methodist Church or any charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.