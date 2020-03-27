|
|
Arnet, Nellie
1921 - 2020
Nellie M. Arnet, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born January 9, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ida and Clement Amey. Nellie was an amazing woman who was ahead of her time. She enjoyed painting, reading, crosswords, and especially golf. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Arnet, and her siblings Adeline, Becky, Miriam, and Arnold. She is survived by her son, David Gesek; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Kingwood Memorial Park. Please take a moment to visit Nellie's page on www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or send condolences to her survivors.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020