Carter, Nellie
1929 - 2020
Nellie Marie Carter, age 90. Sunrise August 17, 1929 and Sunset August 10, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9AM PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and PRIVATE Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). FACE COVERING IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live stream and offer condolences to the CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com