Nellie F. (Montgomery) Collins

Collins (Montgomery), Nellie F.
1925 - 2019
Nellie F. Montgomery Collins, age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. She was born in Columbus, Ohio December 12, 1925 to the late William and Lucy Marion Hatzer. Nellie was a former member of Central Presbyterian Church for 63 years until they closed their doors. She was also a lifetime member of VFW #1598 Ladies Auxillary. She is preceded in death by her 1st husband Charles "Bud" Montgomery and 2nd husband Walter G. Collins, sons John and Bill, 3 infant children, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 5 grandchildren and daughter-in-law Carol Montgomery. She is survived by her children, James E. Montgomery, Charles "Bud" (Linda) Montgomery; 12 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. A service will be held 12noon Monday, March 11, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. (1/2 mile south of 270), where friends may visit the family 11am until time of service. Burial will follow at Galloway Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
