Towns, Nellie F
Nellie, F. Towns, 96, long-time resident of Grandview Heights, April 15, 2019 at Abbington of Pickerington. Preceded in death by husband Wilbur, granddaughters Emily Hope Shea and Susan Towns. Survived by sons, Frederick (Beverly) and Mark Towns; daughter, Pauline Shea; grandchildren, Deborah (Larry) Goldbach, Robert (Morag) and Christopher (Heather) Shea, Christy (Scott) Wolfram, Alicia (Tom) Elwing, Nicole (Ken) Crabiel, Fisk Paro; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Friends may call at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. 5th Ave., Friday 5-8 p.m., where service will be Saturday 10 a.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Charity Newsies. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019