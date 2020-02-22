|
|
Klise, Nellie
Nellie M. Klise, age 95, of West Jefferson, OH, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in 1924 in Hilliard, OH, to the late Edward and Mabel (Hanna) Weber. Nellie was a 1943 graduate of Hilliard High School. Married Robert C. Klise in January 1944 before he was sent overseas to serve with the U.S. Army. She was employed by the Wartburg Press Lutheran Book Concern during Bob's two years overseas. She and Bob were blessed with six children. She went back to work with Hilliard City Schools at Brown Elementary and later at their Central Office. She retired from Hilliard City Schools in July 1988 after 23 years or service. She was a member of Abundant Life Lutheran Church, Hilliard, OH. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Ruth, Eleanor and Carolyn, grandchildren Greg and Craig Klise, Milton Christopher Klise. She is survived by sons, Robert (Donna), Roger (Kathy), Michael (Venita), Mark, Milton (Janie); and daughter, Sharon (Pete Scott); 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Pastors Robert Groenke and Matt Cox officiating. Interment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Nellie to Abundant Life Lutheran Church, Kobacker House or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020