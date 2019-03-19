|
Molea, Nellie
In honoring the memory of Nellie Molea, the family would like to remind friends that the family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30 2019 from 1-3pm at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at 10AM at the St Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smokey Row Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019