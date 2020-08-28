Schweikert, Nellie
1933 - 2020
Nellie Marie Schweikert, age 86, of Lancaster, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Columbus at Mount Carmel East. She was born on November 18, 1933 in Ashland, Kentucky to Espy and Othie Wheeler. Nellie lived a beautiful life of dedication to God and to her family. Her steadfast faith was an inspiration to those who knew her. She loved life, and people. Her favorite activities were puzzles and games, especially Scrabble. She also loved reading, and her favorite book was the Bible. The passage she loved the most was Psalm 103, "Bless the Lord, O my soul." She also loved being in her house in the woods, where she could be close to nature and enjoy God's creation. She was blessed in life, and we're confident that she will continue to be blessed, holding on to the promise that though she is absent from the body, she is present with the Lord. She is survived by her husband, Harold Schweikert; son, George (Beth) Schweikert; daughter, Gina (Matt) Scheidegger; grandchildren, Nikolaus (Rebecca), Ashley (Nate), Allison, Lukas, Kaela, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Edward, Otto, Lucille; sisters, Betty Ruth, Voneka, Regina; brothers, Lewis, Jackie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding Nellie in death are her parents, daughter Sharon, granddaughter Natalie, sister Dora, brothers Ronald, Larry and Philip. Friends and family may call from 12-1pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1pm at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Burge officiating. Burial will follow in Lithopolis Cemetery. Please wear a mask if attending. Memorial contributions can be in Nellie's memory to 104.9 The River. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.