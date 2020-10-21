Crawley, Nelson
1934 - 2020
The Reverend Nelson F. Crawley, age 86, passed away October 16, 2020. A Walk-Through Viewing will take place 4-7pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 Saint Clair Ave. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read his full obituary, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Rev. Crawley's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.