Carr-Jackson, Nena
1969 - 2020
Nena Elaine Carr-Jackson, of Columbus, Ohio, was called home to heaven on November 13, 2020 at the age of 51. Until her last breath she displayed a courageous fight for life. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 10, 1969. She graduated from Mifflin High School in 1987. She attended The Ohio State University and later graduated from Franklin University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management. She also studied at Capital University and was enrolled in the Harvard Business School Online. Nena worked for the State of Ohio since 1992 in Human Resources and most recently as an EEO Coordinator. Her life's passion was launching numerous businesses. She made a name for herself within the music industry with her involvement with several successful artists. She recently entered the cosmetic industry with the launching of her signature cosmetic line named Nena Elaine. She founded and operated her cosmetic line while fighting for her life. Her cherished lipstick line which was named in honor of her mother, sister, cousin and her closest friends. She took tremendous pride and joy in her unwavering commitment and dedication to the esteemed Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Linda Carr, Columbus, Ohio; her grandmother, Mary Kearney, Columbus, Ohio; her siblings, Aneka Burton, Columbus, Ohio, George "Bretney" Carr, Dallas, Texas; her nephews, Nikko Burton and Logan Patrick, Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind several uncles, aunts, cousins, and her cousin who was like a sister, Necolle (Brian) Steele Pickerington, Ohio; and countless friends who will miss her dearly. Private Funeral service will be held at Christian Valley Baptist Church located at 3330 Scottwood Road, Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30pm and will be officiated by Pastor Donald A. Fitzgerald, Jr. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service visit CVMBC.com
.