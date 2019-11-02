|
|
Shoemaker, Neoma
1935 - 2019
Neoma Shoemaker, age 83, of Circleville, passed away November 1, 2019. Retired from Luis R. Polster. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Shoemaker; sons, Keith and Steven Shoemaker; siblings, Jewel Dycus, Norma Everetts, Marcella Deible, Junior Darst and Richard Darst. Survived by children, Kevin Shoemaker, Mitch Shoemaker, and Melissa Herdman; grandchildren, Abby, Holly, Ryan, Thomas, Sam, Rusty, and Joshua; numerous great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Private family service will be held a later date at Brookdale Cemetery in Oberlin, Ohio. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. To sign and view Neoma's online guest book please visit www.graumlich funeral home.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019