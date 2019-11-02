Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Resources
More Obituaries for Neoma Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neoma Shoemaker


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neoma Shoemaker Obituary
Shoemaker, Neoma
1935 - 2019
Neoma Shoemaker, age 83, of Circleville, passed away November 1, 2019. Retired from Luis R. Polster. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Shoemaker; sons, Keith and Steven Shoemaker; siblings, Jewel Dycus, Norma Everetts, Marcella Deible, Junior Darst and Richard Darst. Survived by children, Kevin Shoemaker, Mitch Shoemaker, and Melissa Herdman; grandchildren, Abby, Holly, Ryan, Thomas, Sam, Rusty, and Joshua; numerous great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Private family service will be held a later date at Brookdale Cemetery in Oberlin, Ohio. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. To sign and view Neoma's online guest book please visit www.graumlich funeral home.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neoma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -