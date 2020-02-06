|
|
Distin, Nerissa
1986 - 2020
Nerissa N. Distin, age 33, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on January 1, 2020. She was employed with Mt. Carmel Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She is preceded in death by her daughter Serena Morris. Survived by parents, Andrea Comrie Wilson and Junior (Claudia) Distin; son, Jayden Distin; grandparents, Ioni Butler, Harold R. Comrie, and Loreen Green; siblings, Tamika Byrd, Junnette Distin, Paula Wilson, Junior N. Distin, and Jermaine James; nephews, Neshanie, Nishawn, and Jaylen; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 11:30AM and Celebration of Life Service 12:30PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Central Seventh Day Adventist Church, 80 S. 18th St., Columbus, OH. Interment Westmoreland, Jamaica. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020