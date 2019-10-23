|
Cummins, Nettie
Nettie Lucille Cummins, 98, born on March 29, 1921 in Big Plain, Ohio; passed away October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Chancey Joseph and Rena Mae Cummins, brothers Edward, Joe, Fred, Chancey and Carl Cummins, sisters Ellen Cummins, Mary Jane Dean, Doris Nibert, June Cave and Alice Egelhoff. Nettie is survived by her sister, Patricia Ann Latorre; many nieces and nephews. Nettie was a Kroger retiree after 30 years in the bakery. Throughout her life Nettie took care of her many nieces and nephews, great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews! She was the family "fill-in" parent. She would "baby-sit" at their home or her apartment/home...always taking them to a church service. In her later years Nettie lived with sister Mary Jane and then with Patricia Ann. Eventually Dementia and health required Nettie to live in an assisted living facility. She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Patricia Ann and by a multitude of family members and friends who are grateful for her life of generosity, love and care. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12p.m. To leave condolences for Nettie's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019