Tait , Neva

1939 - 2020

Neva Ann Mills Tait, age 81, of Pickerington, left us peacefully on October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Inez, Kentucky on March 17, 1939 to the late Luther "Ted" and Romaine Mills. She devoted her life to taking care of her home, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Her family was her whole world. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald Tait; sons, Michael (Ann) Tait and Greg (Joy) Tait; daughter, Robin (Marc) Maxwell; grandsons, Adam Tait, Dylan Strope, Evan Tait, and Sage Maxwell; granddaughter, Kayla Strope; great-granddaughters, Finlee Strope and Aubriella McBride; sisters, Linda (Terry) Trojack and Barb (Bob) Hill. She had a special bond like no other with her nephew, Brian Trojack. Many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Romaine Mills; brothers, Bobby, Buster, and Claggett Mills; sister, Anita "Kay" Gronas. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a 1pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Frank Priddy at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. North Pickerington, Ohio 43147. Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery 4365 Cedar Hill Rd. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.



