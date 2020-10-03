1/1
Neva Tait
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tait , Neva
1939 - 2020
Neva Ann Mills Tait, age 81, of Pickerington, left us peacefully on October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Inez, Kentucky on March 17, 1939 to the late Luther "Ted" and Romaine Mills. She devoted her life to taking care of her home, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Her family was her whole world. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald Tait; sons, Michael (Ann) Tait and Greg (Joy) Tait; daughter, Robin (Marc) Maxwell; grandsons, Adam Tait, Dylan Strope, Evan Tait, and Sage Maxwell; granddaughter, Kayla Strope; great-granddaughters, Finlee Strope and Aubriella McBride; sisters, Linda (Terry) Trojack and Barb (Bob) Hill. She had a special bond like no other with her nephew, Brian Trojack. Many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Romaine Mills; brothers, Bobby, Buster, and Claggett Mills; sister, Anita "Kay" Gronas. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a 1pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Frank Priddy at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. North Pickerington, Ohio 43147. Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery 4365 Cedar Hill Rd. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved