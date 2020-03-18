|
Hayes, Nicholas
1958 - 2020
Nicholas Hayes, age 61, passed away on March 18, 2020, at the Heinzerling Developmental Center. There will be no visitation and a funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI, 1068 S High St., (614) 444-1185. Contributions in Nick's name may be made to the Heinzerling Developmental Center, 1775 Heinzerling Drive, Columbus, OH 43223. To view complete obituary and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020