Holley, Nicholas
1988 - 2019
Nicholas David Holley, 31, passed away suddenly at home on October 18, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1988. A beloved son and brother, Nick was a bright light. He made friends everywhere he went. His smile, laugh and boundless energy brought joy to all who knew him. A daddy's boy, he was in constant motion. He loved all things sports, most especially soccer and motorcycles. As a child, he had great adventures with his father in Boy Scouts. He shared two beautiful daughters with the love of his life, Liz Vasko. Nick was a marvelous father and loved spending time with his children and family. Nick graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio. He loved working with Drew and Mike Witt at RMW, a family owned company. Drew was Nick's best friend from childhood. Mike was long-time supportive father figure and friend. He is survived by his partner, Liz Vasko; daughters, Addison and Penelope; mother, Meg Holley; sister, LeAnna (Drew) Witt; his niece (but more like his little sister), Adrienne Holley; step-son, Alex Hartman; grandmother, Mary Guinan; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Nick was pre-deceased by the father he idolized, Gregg Holley, as well as grandparents Bob Guinan, and Pat and Ralph Holley. Friends may visit 6-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with a Vigil Service at 7:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., Pickerington. Interment will be later at St. Mary Cemetery in Lancaster. Nick is now at peace. His family and friends will cherish the time and memories they shared with him. It will be through stories and memories that his daughters will grow up knowing what a wonderful, loving and kind man their father was. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019