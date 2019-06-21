The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Nicholas J. Perrini


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nicholas J. Perrini Obituary
Perrini, Nicholas J.
1932 - 2019
Nicholas John Perrini, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to Nicola Modesto Perrini and Christina Agriesti Perrini. Those surviving who will cherish Nick's memory include his wife, Janet Perrini; children, Elisa Fitzmartin (Michael), Justine "Tina" Baker (Chip), Catherine Rice (Jeff) and Cynthia Fox (Aaron); 9 grandchildren, Megan Fitzmartin, Victoria Fitzmartin, Sean Fitzmartin, McLean Fitzmartin, Marcella Thompson, Zachary Hartsell, Haley Bok, Cameron Bok and Olivia Rice. Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Irene Perrini; nephew, Ed Perrini; and niece, Chris Castle; and their families plus many cousins and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his brother Edward Perrini. Visitation will be held 1-4 and 6-8 pm Sunday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, June 24, 2019. Private family interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicholas J. Perrini Scholarship, Capital University, 1 Main St., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019
