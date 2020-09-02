1/1
Nicholas J. Teteris M.D.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teteris, MD, Nicholas J
1929 - 2020
In memory of Nicholas J. Teteris, MD, loving father and grandfather, dedicated physician and patriotic veteran. Born in Martins Ferry, Ohio to Greek immigrants. He attended Linsly Military Institute where he graduated as valedictorian. He went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Washington and Jefferson College. From there, he pursued a medical degree at The Ohio State University. His medical education was interrupted by the Korean War, during which time he served in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon with the 38th Bombardier Wing before coming back to Columbus to complete a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He subsequently joined the Department of OB/GYN at OSU where he was deeply committed to patient care and medical education. He practiced in this context until the mid 1990's when he took over the position of Medical Director of the Operating Rooms at Ohio State. He held the position until his retirement in his mid 70's. He will be deeply missed by his son, John, (daughter-in-law, Laura); daughter, Georgia; grandchildren, Nick, Olivia, Jack, Tatum and Cash; longtime devoted companion, Pamela Shaver; former spouse, Jean Teteris; sister, Dorothy Leos; nephew, Jimmy John Leos; and many friends and colleagues. Family will receive friends from 4-7PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved