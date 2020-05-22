Nicholas Mavromatis
1923 - 2020
Mavromatis, Nicholas
1923 - 2020
Nicholas Michael Mavromatis, age 96, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Meadow Grove Transitional Care in Grove City, Ohio. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday, 12-3 and 5-8PM. Private family funeral services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 North High Street, Wednesday morning. Interment Alton Cemetery. Please see www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
MAY
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
MAY
27
Funeral service
Greek Orthodox Cathedral
