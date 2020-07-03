1/1
Nicholas Ridolfo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ridolfo, Nicholas
1981 - 2020
Nicholas Ridolfo, 38 years old, passed away on July 1, 2020, peacefully at home after a nine month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Luci, mother Susan Ridolfo, paternal grandmother Charlotte Ridolfo, aunts, uncles, many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father Robin Ridolfo, paternal grandfather Bob Ridolfo, and maternal grandparents Larry and Ann Hanna. Nick was truly a wonderful soul and loved life. He was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and was an avid Buckeye fan and an amazing musician. In high school, his musical talents grew on the bass guitar, and he began playing out with local bands. Nick's ear for music and talent for writing was an amazing gift that will be truly missed. He loved to travel with his wife and have amazing adventures. In their time together, they visited 15 national parks, and rafted 8 different rivers across the United States. He truly lived life to the fullest and was taken from those who knew and loved him far too soon. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral home on Monday July 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm, and Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:30pm with a brief service at 12:30pm followed by internment at Greenlawn Cemetery. For those who would like to make a donation in his memory, please donate to The Cat Welfare Association in Columbus, Ohio or the Lanai Cat Sanctuary in Hawaii.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved