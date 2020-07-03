Ridolfo, Nicholas

1981 - 2020

Nicholas Ridolfo, 38 years old, passed away on July 1, 2020, peacefully at home after a nine month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Luci, mother Susan Ridolfo, paternal grandmother Charlotte Ridolfo, aunts, uncles, many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father Robin Ridolfo, paternal grandfather Bob Ridolfo, and maternal grandparents Larry and Ann Hanna. Nick was truly a wonderful soul and loved life. He was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and was an avid Buckeye fan and an amazing musician. In high school, his musical talents grew on the bass guitar, and he began playing out with local bands. Nick's ear for music and talent for writing was an amazing gift that will be truly missed. He loved to travel with his wife and have amazing adventures. In their time together, they visited 15 national parks, and rafted 8 different rivers across the United States. He truly lived life to the fullest and was taken from those who knew and loved him far too soon. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral home on Monday July 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm, and Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:30pm with a brief service at 12:30pm followed by internment at Greenlawn Cemetery. For those who would like to make a donation in his memory, please donate to The Cat Welfare Association in Columbus, Ohio or the Lanai Cat Sanctuary in Hawaii.



