Kneice Sr., Nick
1961 - 2019
Nickie Ray Kneice, 57, of Circleville, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1961 in Columbus to Darrell L. and Margaret Jennings Kneice. He enjoyed Ohio State Football, Cincinnati Reds, Nascar, classic movies and TV shows and Harleys. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2nd wife Karen Kneice, 1st wife Suzanne Kneice, sisters Cathy Walters and Vickie Shipe and brother Tony Kneice. Nickie is survived by his daughters, Amanda Lute, Raymona Kneice; son, Nickie Ray Kneice Jr.; stepdaughter, Anne Drenning; grandchildren, Hayden, Conner, Jason, November, Blayze and Caroline; and by brothers, Darrell L. Kneice II and Rickie Kneice. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019