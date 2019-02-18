|
Young, Nick
1990 - 2019
Nick (Nicholas) Young, age 28, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly February 17, 2019 at home. Employed by Interstate Batteries (IBS), a 2009 graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, where he was a mutli-year letter-winner in soccer and lacrosse. An avid Buckeye and Bengals fan, Nick was also very passionate about his job at IBS, along with his best friend and sheepadoodle, "Halo". Survived by his parents, Carter and Carrie Young of Westerville; brother, Matt Young (fiancé, Lauren Wetula) of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Gail Abolins of Westerville; paternal grandmother, Sandra Young of Mansfield; uncles and aunts, Chris and Joan Young, Randy and Karen Hay, Scott and Traci Young, Tim and Amy Strauss, Linda Young, Jeff and Paula Abolins; and many cousins. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Shrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, Friday, February 22 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, OH 43081, Saturday the 23rd at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. Anthony Lonzo, celebrant. Private family interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hearts in Action - Columbus Relief. https://www.columbusrelief.org/consider-donating
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019