McDougald, Nicki
1971 - 2020
Nicki S. McDougald, age 48. Sunrise November 27, 1971 and Sunset September 5, 2020. Private Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McDOUGALD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com