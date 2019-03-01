Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolai Ventresca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolai Ventresca


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicolai Ventresca Obituary
Ventresca, Nicolai
1927 - 2019
Nicolai Ventresca, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Parkside Senior Living. Nick was born Sep. 11, 1927 in Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an Army veteran of World War II, retired from Rockwell and was a former usher at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Luigi and Maria, his wife of 45 years, Sylvia, sisters Mae (James) Montenaro and Theresa (Ideo) Ciriachi. He is survived by his son, Bryan Ventresca; daughter, Celeste (Tony) Grone; grandchildren, Pierre Stock, Wrenne Grone and Willow Grone. Friends may call Monday, March 4, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio. Rev. Fr. David Gwinner, Presider. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name preferred to, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church or Ohio House Rabbit Rescue. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now