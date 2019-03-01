|
|
Ventresca, Nicolai
1927 - 2019
Nicolai Ventresca, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Parkside Senior Living. Nick was born Sep. 11, 1927 in Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an Army veteran of World War II, retired from Rockwell and was a former usher at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Luigi and Maria, his wife of 45 years, Sylvia, sisters Mae (James) Montenaro and Theresa (Ideo) Ciriachi. He is survived by his son, Bryan Ventresca; daughter, Celeste (Tony) Grone; grandchildren, Pierre Stock, Wrenne Grone and Willow Grone. Friends may call Monday, March 4, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio. Rev. Fr. David Gwinner, Presider. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name preferred to, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church or Ohio House Rabbit Rescue. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019