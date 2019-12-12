The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Nicole Leppert


1931 - 2019
Nicole Leppert Obituary
Leppert, Nicole
1931 - 2019
Nicole "Nicky" Marie Louise Leppert of Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Kobacker House. She was born December 25, 1931 to Pierre and Irene Riviere in Bordeaux, France. She married Ed Leppert on September 9, 1952 in Paris, France. Nicky was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ed, they enjoyed a full and wonderful life together, and daughter Cindy Riviere. She is survived by her daughters, Monica (Mark) Shoemacher and Jacqueline Leppert; sons, Mitchell (Tricia), Christian, and Jeffrey (Robin) Leppert; sisters, Betty Patterson, Francette (Frank) Murray, and Christina (Gene) Simonetti; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Nicky wants family and friends to think of her with joy in their hearts and many good memories. Memorial service will be held 11a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
