Millington, Nicole

Nicole Yinger Millington, age 46, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. Nicole was born January 21, 1974. She is survived by her father, Mark Yinger; stepmom, Cyndi Yinger; daughter, Victoria Millington; brothers, Eric (Melissa) Yinger and Brian (Chelsea) Yinger; nieces, Mesa and Joclyn; nephew, Leo. Family will be accepting visitors at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Noon-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM.



