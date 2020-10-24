1/
Nicole Millington
1974 - 2020
Millington, Nicole
Nicole Yinger Millington, age 46, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. Nicole was born January 21, 1974. She is survived by her father, Mark Yinger; stepmom, Cyndi Yinger; daughter, Victoria Millington; brothers, Eric (Melissa) Yinger and Brian (Chelsea) Yinger; nieces, Mesa and Joclyn; nephew, Leo. Family will be accepting visitors at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Noon-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
OCT
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
