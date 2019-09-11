Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Otterbein University, Rike Center
170 Center St.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Otterbein University, Rike Center
170 Center St.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Chatman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Chatman


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nigel Chatman Obituary
Chatman, Nigel
1998 - 2019
Nigel Theodore Chatman, age 21. Sunrise July 9, 2019 and Sunset September 6, 2019. Nigel was currently a student, football player for Otterbein University. He was a light in the life of every person he met. Nigel was passionate and wanted the best for everyone around him. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Nigeria Chatman; siblings; and nephew. Celebration of Life 12 Noon Monday, September 16, 2019 at Otterbein University, Rike Center, 170 Center St., Westerville, Ohio, where family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Ave. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nigel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now