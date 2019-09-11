|
|
Chatman, Nigel
1998 - 2019
Nigel Theodore Chatman, age 21. Sunrise July 9, 2019 and Sunset September 6, 2019. Nigel was currently a student, football player for Otterbein University. He was a light in the life of every person he met. Nigel was passionate and wanted the best for everyone around him. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Nigeria Chatman; siblings; and nephew. Celebration of Life 12 Noon Monday, September 16, 2019 at Otterbein University, Rike Center, 170 Center St., Westerville, Ohio, where family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Ave. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019