Phoenix, Nikesa
1975 - 2020
Nikesa Phoenix, age 44. Sunrise June 28, 1975 and Sunset June 8, 2020. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Life Apostolic Church, 2559 Mock Road. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PHOENIX Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.