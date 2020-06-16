Nikesa Phoenix
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nikesa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phoenix, Nikesa
1975 - 2020
Nikesa Phoenix, age 44. Sunrise June 28, 1975 and Sunset June 8, 2020. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Life Apostolic Church, 2559 Mock Road. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PHOENIX Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
New Life Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral
10:00 AM
New Life Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved