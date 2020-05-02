Foss, Niles
Niles George Foss, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 28. Formerly of Worthington, he resided at Wesley Glen Retirement Community. Niles was born May 28, 1925 in Long Island City, New York. He is preceded in death by his wife Jane, parents Peter and Margaret, sister Hilda, and brother Norman. He is survived by his sons, Peter, Eric (MyLinh), and Greg; his grandchildren, Bridget, Natalie, Kelsey, Lydia (Ryan), Caleb, and Orion; and his great-grandson, Niles. Niles felt close to his many friends at Wesley Glen. For all who knew him, he will be sorely missed. To view the full obituary and to share memories and condolences, please visit the Day Funeral Service website at www.dayfuneralservice.com. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chordoma Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 5, 2020.