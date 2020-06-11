Nimrod Asante
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nimrod's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Asante, Nimrod
1960 - 2020
Nimrod O. Asante of Columbus, passed away June 7, 2020. Nimrod was born May 17, 1960 to Edward Tenadu and Alice Obenewaa. He will be deeply missed by his wife Bamfowaa Asante; children Elizabeth Serwaa Gyan, Janet Ameyaa Gyan, Elijah Sasu Gyan, Emmanuel Sasu Gyan. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved