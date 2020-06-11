Asante, Nimrod
1960 - 2020
Nimrod O. Asante of Columbus, passed away June 7, 2020. Nimrod was born May 17, 1960 to Edward Tenadu and Alice Obenewaa. He will be deeply missed by his wife Bamfowaa Asante; children Elizabeth Serwaa Gyan, Janet Ameyaa Gyan, Elijah Sasu Gyan, Emmanuel Sasu Gyan. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.