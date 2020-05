McPherson, Nina Lucia (Ricci)1937 - 2020Nina Lucia (Ricci) McPherson, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Nina graduated from Linden-McKinley High School and retired from Rockwell (Boeing). She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucia (DiPietro) Ricci; husband, Daniel "Mac"; brother, Frank Ricci; sisters, Eda Rossetti, Eva Castellano and Lola Ricci; and infant brother, Frank. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Norma) Ricci; nieces, Jennifer (Jeff) Kreuzer, Carla Borghese, Debbie Castellano and Linda Castellano; nephews, Craig (Melanie) Ricci, Jason (Melissa) Ricci, Tom (Mary) Ricci, Scott and Rex Ricci; sister-in-law, Faye Wiseman; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Private family graveside services at Resurrection Cemetery (Lewis Center). Donations preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com