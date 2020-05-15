McPherson, Nina Lucia (Ricci)
1937 - 2020
Nina Lucia (Ricci) McPherson, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Nina graduated from Linden-McKinley High School and retired from Rockwell (Boeing). She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucia (DiPietro) Ricci; husband, Daniel "Mac"; brother, Frank Ricci; sisters, Eda Rossetti, Eva Castellano and Lola Ricci; and infant brother, Frank. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Norma) Ricci; nieces, Jennifer (Jeff) Kreuzer, Carla Borghese, Debbie Castellano and Linda Castellano; nephews, Craig (Melanie) Ricci, Jason (Melissa) Ricci, Tom (Mary) Ricci, Scott and Rex Ricci; sister-in-law, Faye Wiseman; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Private family graveside services at Resurrection Cemetery (Lewis Center). Donations preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 18, 2020.