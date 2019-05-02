Post, Nina

1928 - 2019

Nina J. Post, passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI. in 1928 and moved to Columbus, OH in 1957. Nina was preceded in death by her husband Roger Post. They were happily married for 58 years. She is survived by their children, Sue (Tom) Loughrin, Sandra (Larry) Thacker, Daniel (Julia) Post and James (Angie) Post. Nina enjoyed her grandchildren, Robin, Kevin, Karyn, Casey, Jared, Robert, Andy, Ryan and Shannon along with their spouses. She also enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Mia, Ian, Noah, Ben, Lena, Parker and Jack. Nina is also survived by her only sibling, Vern Austin. Nina was a member of Olentangy Christian Reformed Church for over 60 years and enjoyed golfing and watercolor painting. The family would like to thank Susan Moffatt-Bruce and the entire OSU Medical Center for their exemplary care. In addition, a special thank you to Alison Bedford who provided loving care for her during the last few months of life. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Visitation will start at 3 pm with the service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Nina's name can be made to The Columbus Museum of Art – Youth Art Education, or the . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 9, 2019