Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Ninette Romosier


1951 - 2020
Ninette Romosier Obituary
Romosier, Ninette
1951 - 2020
Ninette M. Romosier, 68, of Columbus, passed away on January 30, 2020 following an extended illness. Ninette was born on November 12, 1951. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nina Ventresca, father, William Rapier, and son Michael ("Mickey") Romosier. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Romosier; granddaughter, Gianna Rose-Romosier; sister, Melanie Cunningham; nieces and cousins. After graduating from Brookhaven High School, Ninette worked for Anheuser Busch where she was referred to as "Gypsy". She volunteered as an EMT at Anheuser Busch and the Minerva Park Fire Department. She was fluent in sign language and enjoyed Silent Weekend Retreats for the Deaf. She later worked for Imperial Dry Cleaners delivering OSU Marching Band uniforms. Ninette was a strong woman who lived an authentic life on her own terms. Family and friends will always remember her great sense of humor. Ninette was a dog lover who always stood strong as the leader of her pack. Funeral service will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, officiant Dave Nixon, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm. Burial with her beloved black lab "Selah" to follow at Union Cemetery. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
