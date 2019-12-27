Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Service
Following Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah M. Rose


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noah M. Rose Obituary
Rose, Noah M.
Noah M. Rose (Bud), age 98, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, at Worthington Christian Village, Worthington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Noah and Carrie Rose; his wife of over 50 years, Betty Rose; and his son, Bernard Rose; brothers Lester and Norman; sisters Violet, Della, and Mae. He is survived by sons Dean (Sharon), Noah (Linda), and Floy (Janet); sister Bonnie Gillenwater; brother Roy Rose; grandchildren Kristine (Eric) Schirtzinger, Bernard Rose,Tracy (Shane) Craig, Brent Rose, Jennifer (Marvin) Dew, Kelly (Mike) Writesel, Jason Rose, and LouAnn (Luca) Deveno; 11 great-grand children; and two great-great grandchildren. Noah was a WWII veteran having served overseas in the Army from 1942 to 1945. After 32 years of service with Rockwell International as an airplane mechanic, he retired in 1983. After retirement, Noah and Betty enjoyed spending the winters in Florida until her death in 1997. Noah was dedicated to his family. The many wonderful memories his sons have of him as they were growing up is a testament to this. Calling hours will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, 4341 N. High Street, Columbus 43214, on Tuesday, December 31, from 10-11:30 a.m., with the service to follow. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to donate to tunnel2towers.org. This worthwhile organization honors our military and first responders who continue to make supreme sacrifices for our county.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -