|
|
Rose, Noah M.
Noah M. Rose (Bud), age 98, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, at Worthington Christian Village, Worthington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Noah and Carrie Rose; his wife of over 50 years, Betty Rose; and his son, Bernard Rose; brothers Lester and Norman; sisters Violet, Della, and Mae. He is survived by sons Dean (Sharon), Noah (Linda), and Floy (Janet); sister Bonnie Gillenwater; brother Roy Rose; grandchildren Kristine (Eric) Schirtzinger, Bernard Rose,Tracy (Shane) Craig, Brent Rose, Jennifer (Marvin) Dew, Kelly (Mike) Writesel, Jason Rose, and LouAnn (Luca) Deveno; 11 great-grand children; and two great-great grandchildren. Noah was a WWII veteran having served overseas in the Army from 1942 to 1945. After 32 years of service with Rockwell International as an airplane mechanic, he retired in 1983. After retirement, Noah and Betty enjoyed spending the winters in Florida until her death in 1997. Noah was dedicated to his family. The many wonderful memories his sons have of him as they were growing up is a testament to this. Calling hours will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, 4341 N. High Street, Columbus 43214, on Tuesday, December 31, from 10-11:30 a.m., with the service to follow. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to donate to tunnel2towers.org. This worthwhile organization honors our military and first responders who continue to make supreme sacrifices for our county.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019