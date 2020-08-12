1/1
Curry, Noah Oliver
2020 - 2020
Noah Oliver Curry, 4 months, passed away August 9, 2020. He is survived by mother, Baylea Lyle; father, Zachary Curry; twin sister, Rowan Grace Curry; grandparents, Tonya Goodman, Matthew (Alicia) Curry, and Michelle Forgacs; godmother, Tiffany Warren; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Donations may be made to Baby 1st Network, P.0. 403, Toledo, OH 43697-0403. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
