Curry, Noah Oliver
2020 - 2020
Noah Oliver Curry, 4 months, passed away August 9, 2020. He is survived by mother, Baylea Lyle; father, Zachary Curry; twin sister, Rowan Grace Curry; grandparents, Tonya Goodman, Matthew (Alicia) Curry, and Michelle Forgacs; godmother, Tiffany Warren; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Donations may be made to Baby 1st Network, P.0. 403, Toledo, OH 43697-0403. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
