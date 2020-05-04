Noel Glick
1934 - 2020
Glick, Noel
Noel M. Glick Jr., age 86, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Grant Hospital. Born February 17, 1934 in Columbus. Retired from Barrington Elementary School in Upper Arlington. Longtime member of the Loyal Order of Eagles #2244. Preceded in death by parents Noel and Clara, brother Kenneth. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Kathleen; children, Colleen (Jeff) Knox, Mary Trapp, Virginia (Rodney) Cyrus, Glenn Glick, Daniel (Sherry) Glick, Vernon Glick; stepchildren, Karen (Harry) Huskey, Mark Hickey, Patrick (Tammy) Hickey, Chris (Rob) Tidd and Kaye (Dan) Smith; sisters, Jo Canan and Marion (Robert) Grate; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; lifetime close friend, Chuck Tumeo. Due to current health restrictions services will be private. Arrangements by the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
