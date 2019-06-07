Lyons, Noel

Noel Easlan Lyons departed this life at his home Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born December 4, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio to George Carless Lyons and Mary Lou Green. Noel was a true craftsman and jack-of-all-trades. He worked as an auto mechanic and excelled at remodeling and restoring houses. He loved to rock out – especially to Pink Floyd, enjoyed spoiling his cats and spent evenings around a card table with family and friends, laughing late into the night. Above all else, Noel was passionate about his family - especially his children. He always smelled of Brut and motor oil and we wouldn't have had him any other way. Noel is preceded in death by his father George Carless Lyons. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Green; sister, Ede McGee; daughters, Larissa (Rich) Holtz, Stephanie Hamilton, Heather (Brent) Jackson, Megan (Brandon) Kleinenkiser; niece, Jessie Dechant; grandchildren, Jonathan and Marcus Allen, Kenzie, Nathan and Justin Holtz and Aurora Kleinenkiser; and great granddaughter, Natalia Pasillas. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 10 at Schoedinger Heart and Hope Funeral Home, 2741 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224. Visitation hours are from 4-6pm with funeral services directly following. All are welcome to attend. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary