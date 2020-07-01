Noel Verbeek

Verbeek, Noel
1942 - 2020
Noel E. Verbeek, age, 78, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Violet Springs Nursing Facility in Pickerington, Ohio. He was born April 7, 1942 in Bronx, New York to the late Edward and Mary (Conner) Verbeek. Noel's wife of 51 years, Carol, preceded him in death. Noel is survived by his sister, Vivian (Jeff) Blumstein; daughter, Janice (Manuel) McDonald; son, Jason (Rhonda) Verbeek; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Markos, Kendall, Fallon, Milania and Kollvns. Noel was a loving father, steadfast husband and avid golfer. He loved geography, statistics, accounting and cars. He and Carol loved their Schnauzers. His family will be having a private gathering at a later date. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.